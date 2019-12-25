TODAY |

Looters target fire-ravaged Canterbury pub Kirwee Tavern again

Looters have targeted an historic Canterbury pub for the second time since it was gutted by a Christmas Day fire.

Kirwee Tavern was ravaged by fire on Christmas Day. Source: Kirwee Tavern / Facebook

Police said alcohol was taken from the Kirwee Tavern some time between Boxing Day and December 27, and money from the tills on Tuesday this week.

The building is cordoned off after a blaze, which 60 firefighters fought, destroyed the site and left it unsafe to re-enter.

In a post on Facebook, the pub's owner Steve Evans said the thefts were the lowest of all lows.

More than 60 firefighters were called to the Kirwee Tavern just before midnight. Source: 1 NEWS

He said the alcohol taken was worth at least $8000, and they were unable to retrieve money in the tills because the building was deemed unsafe to enter.

A supported beam had also collapsed overnight inside, he said.

