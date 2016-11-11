 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'It looks like the weekend is going to be one for the beach or the boat'

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest forecast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
A major police response was sparked by an emergency call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Ave.

Video: Schools no longer in lockdown, armed cops clear streets in Auckland's Remuera

00:30
2
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: 'I just kind of froze for a little bit' - the moment Oracle sailor almost sliced in half in high speed terrifying plunge

00:46
3
Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'


00:26
4
Double bouncer

Video: (Another) Double-bouncer! Indian twirler almost snares shocked Aussie with truly awful delivery

5
Police Commissioner Mike Bush

'It is something I deeply regret' - NZ's top cop admits historic drink driving conviction

00:46
Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'

Guess who? Watch the moment JJ & Dom can't believe their surprise caller. But Reese Witherspoon was super sweet.

00:09
More than three months after the Kaikoura quake hit the capital, restaurant owners were able today to return to their business.

'It a bombsite' - Wellington restaurant owner allowed back inside building months after quake

Many buildings in Courtenay Central were evacuated days after the Kaikoura quake.

01:34
Have a great night, firefighters – you deserve it.

'We really appreciate your help, a little gift from us' – Crusaders give heroic Port Hills firefighters tickets for Brumbies match

Have a great night, you deserve it.


00:40
A major police response was sparked by an emergency call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Ave.

Video: Schools no longer in lockdown, armed cops clear streets in Auckland's Remuera

A large number of police were in attendance including AOS and the Police Eagle Helicopter.

04:24
The superstar architect tells Jack and Hilary about his Kiwi visit and why tiny houses make sense.

'Give me residency, I'll move over! - Amazing Spaces star George Clarke can't get enough of New Zealand

The star architect tells Jack and Hilary about his NZ visit and why tiny houses make sense.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ