'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

A group of tourists were treated to an amazing orca encounter in the Akaroa Harbour yesterday, with two coming right up to the back of their boat.

Passengers aboard a Black Cat Cruises vessel can be heard gasping in awe as the inquisitive creatures come closer, almost nudging the boat with their noses before the announcer remarks, "it looks like it wants to climb on board!"

Skipper Julian Yates told 1 NEWS it was an unusual encounter.

"We'd just gotten outside the harbour entrance past the lighthouse near Haylocks Bay at the north east head when we noticed two juvenile orcas around us," he said.

"The pod we came across looked like it had two juveniles (three to four years), two adolescents, four female adults and two alpha males.

"We followed them at a good distance for 15 minutes ... then some of the pod – the two juveniles - started coming right up towards the boat.

"It was like they were inspecting the boat, they were upside down right up close looking at the propellers and rudders.

"We did a second trip later in the day - the pod had moved towards Lyttelton and every time we stopped the boat, the juveniles were right up at the back looking at people onboard."

There are only between 150-200 orca in New Zealand waters, and they are a protected species.