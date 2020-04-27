TODAY |

Looking back on the rollercoaster of 33 days at Alert Level 4

Source:  1 NEWS

From job losses to celebrating milestones online, the past 33 days have been a rollercoaster ride as the country went into lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While we've had to stay apart, there've been some shared experiences of frenzy, outrage and joy. Source: 1 NEWS

Within 48 hours of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement, supermarkets began selling out of toilet paper and flour.

Jobs were lost as the Government paid out $10.4 billion through its wage subsidy scheme to ease the blow. 

Despite the grim reality, there have been moments of joy, too, with teddy bears and Easter eggs adorning windows as Anzac Day was commemorated with intimate ceremonies on streets and inside retirement homes.


New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid-19: Your alert level 3 travel questions answered
2
Anzac weekend sees over 800 breaches of Covid-19 lockdown, nearly 100 prosecutions
3
Whoopi Goldberg praises Jacinda Ardern as 'voice of reason' amid Covid-19 pandemic
4
Dr Ashley Bloomfield initially lost for words when asked about Trump's disinfectant comments
5
'I will not risk the gains we made' - Alert Level 3 may be extended beyond two weeks, says Jacinda Ardern
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid-19: Your alert level 3 travel questions answered
02:22

China’s ambassador to Australia says calls for inquiry into Covid-19 origins are 'dangerous', could spark boycotts
01:53

University staff may be fired if student accommodation 'holding fees' aren't paid: Victoria University vice-chancellor
01:16

Popular Auckland Indian eatery to enforce safety measures as it opens at Level 3 tomorrow