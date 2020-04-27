Looking back on the rollercoaster of 33 days at Alert Level 4

From job losses to celebrating milestones online, the past 33 days have been a rollercoaster ride as the country went into lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Within 48 hours of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement, supermarkets began selling out of toilet paper and flour.



Jobs were lost as the Government paid out $10.4 billion through its wage subsidy scheme to ease the blow.



Despite the grim reality, there have been moments of joy, too, with teddy bears and Easter eggs adorning windows as Anzac Day was commemorated with intimate ceremonies on streets and inside retirement homes.