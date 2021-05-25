A look at how to make money from NFTs following viral Christchurch goat video

As more people find themselves becoming unexpected internet stars, they're also looking for ways to cash-in.

All of today’s top earning memes have one thing in common, they are NFTs.

NFT stands for non-fungible token, that verifies ownership of the asset on that blockchain.

“It’s a record that’s stored online and is used to clarify ownership of something that is usually a digital asset, similar to a certificate of authenticity for a traditional artwork,” Paul Spain, from Gorilla Technology told Seven Sharp.

Spain explained how people make money off NFT assets, like viral videos.

“There are two approaches I have come across, one is you might sell digital ownership to one person, or you could sell it to multiple people like people sell prints of paintings.”