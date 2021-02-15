A look into the life of West Coast man living off the grid for decades

While some of us are struggling with the prospect of a new lockdown - on the West Coast of the South Island it's not uncommon for someone to self-isolate and go bush.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In fact, 79-year-old Johnny Currie dropped off the grid in the Buller hinterland 40 years ago.

Over that time, he has been living without power and water and wouldn't change it for anything.

The council gave up trying to rein in Currie and his hut dwelling a long time ago.

He told Seven Sharp’s Julian Lee about the last time it tried.

“We were over there arguing about it and decided it was time for a cup of tea.

“He came in the hut, I go and put the billy on the fire and he walks in and bangs his bald head on a 6 by 2, he goes ‘oh I bet this place doesn't have a building permit’ and I said no it's never gonna have one either!”

Currie is now onto his second hut after the first was destroyed by a flood.

The bushman hunts for his food and even breeds his own whitebait.

One of his only forays into a city - in this case to Wellington on a bus - was a bit too much.

“This young fella come up on board and he got in his seat and he got this little mirror with a little light on it, and he pulled out this little bag, and pulled out powder puff, powdering his cheeks, powdering his face and I'm going, now I've seen it all, let me go home.

“He was making up! He was putting on make-up like a woman would.

“He is what he is, he's doing what he's doing, I was blown away by it,” Johnny said.