A look back at the year's housing news: Auckland’s $1 million average house price and homelessness

The housing issue that haunted the Government in 2016 was people crowded in cars, garages and motels.
But the Government refuses to say the problem is a "crisis" as homelessness soared this year and Auckland house prices hit an average of $1 million.
Te Puea and Mangere Marae in South Auckland helped hundreds of families find somewhere to live.
The Government did make a number of major policy changes in an attempt to cool the market down.
The rules for Home Start loosened and the Reserve Bank introduced loan-to-value ratios (LVRs).
But taxpayers started footing the bill for people to live temporarily in motels with the Government insisting housing supply is the problem and the solution.
