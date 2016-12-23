A look back at the best, most giving acts Kiwis did in 2016

New Zealanders never back away from a challenge, and when that challenge is helping people, we're even more determined.

Seven Sharp has highlighted many cases this year where people are in need of some help, and have been surprised and delighted to find that Kiwis are only too willing to help.

There was the charity auction for a 1963 Humber donated to the Whanganui Cancer Society - the $1 reserve ended up being $40,000.

Ex-NZDF soldier Bill Blaikie came back from his tour suffering from PTST, and overseas treatment was simply out of reach. Kiwis donated more than $42,000 to his cause. Now, he's doing much better.

When a beloved AC Cobra went missing, Seven Sharp featured it and it was soon returned to its owners - in a less-than-clean state, but in one piece.

In Kaitangata, cheap sections and jobs were waiting, but no one knew - until Kiwis heard through Seven Sharp. Now, the town is overrun with CVs and new families.

A set of war medals which turned out found their way back to the closest living relative of Ernest Joseph O'Donoghue.

The Mill Gym in Northland's Kaikohe needed $30,000 to keep the place running so Kiwis stepped up, and the gym is still going strong.