TODAY |

'Look after each other' - Cardiologist warns of holiday spike in heart attacks

Lisa Davies
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Lisa Davies

A Christchurch cardiologist is issuing a Christmas Eve warning to Kiwis: Keep an eye on your loved ones following a worrying spikes in festive season heart attacks.

New research out of Sweden shows a 37 per cent increase in the chances of having a heart attack on Christmas Eve - the Swedish equivalent to Christmas Day in New Zealand.

The research from Lund University looked at nearly 300,000 heart attacks over a 16-year period, with a 15 per cent increased heart attack risk overall during the Christmas period.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Dr Paul Bridgman warned of the reasons behind the heightened risk.

"People should be careful," he began. "They should think, 'Gee, all that pre-Christmas stress can have an effect on me.

"It can affect my physical health."

Dr Bridgman is involved in an ongoing University of Otago Christchurch study into broken heart syndrome, and says that this new research is closely linked to the latest findings.

"There's no doubt that stress can do a lot of things to the heart," he said. "It can cause a broken heart, and it can cause a heart attack."

The risk is even greater for those over 75 with pre-existing heart problems.

Dr Bridgman's advice to those for surviving the silly season is simple:

"People like me don't want to be called in on Christmas Day. People should take it easy and look after each other."

The tinsel-lined Christchurch Cardiology Ward is bracing for a busy time. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Lisa Davies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Temporary fences are put in place after a car drove off a bridge into Whanganui River.
Rāhui placed on Whanganui River after car goes off bridge, police dive squad to conduct search this afternoon
2
The 1 NEWS Sport reporter say there may be more fallout from the scandal after Smith, Warner and Bancroft were cut from the Test squad.
Cricket Australia 'in the planning phase' for Smith, Warner returns
3
Man charged with murder of Matamata woman, baby remains in critical condition
4
For anyone allergic to bees, getting rid of them can be a matter of life and death.
Kiwi bee farmer seeking compensation after bees 'cooked' while being couriered
5
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year
Heavy rain for most of the North Island to continue today after massive downpour overnight
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Up to $50,000 reward offered for info into teen's murder in Auckland 30 years ago

Three teenagers arrested after aggravated robbery, train fight in Auckland
Caesar, a 20-month-old rookie police dog, was twice stabbed in the head while responding to a burglary call in Northland this morning.

Police dog stabbed twice in the head during Northland robbery expected to make full recovery
Side shot of a police car

Man dies, policeman injured in Waikato domestic violence incident