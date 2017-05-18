Longest and last tenant of old Hamilton state housing enclave moves out before demolition

It's been a huge wrench, but the longest and last tenant of a decaying enclave of old state houses in Hamilton East likes the new home she's moved to.

Shirley Butler lived in the Jebson Place house for 51 years and was the last to leave before the wreckers move into the run down Housing New Zealand subdivision, blighted in latter years by gang problems and anti social behaviour.

Ms Butler and her late husband Don raised their three children in the house, one of Housing NZ's traditional robust designs from the 1950s.

"My family's been trying to get me out for quite a while but I wouldn't move because I didn't want to at the time, I wanted to stay a bit longer," she said.

She felt safe there except for her daughter's wedding day when the house was burgled.

The biggest life-change at the house was her husband succumbing to a heart attack in the lounge, but on a happier note one of the kids was born upstairs.

Seven Sharp was there when it came time to leave, Ms Butler saying "I will be alright" as she walked from the house for the last time.

Arriving at her new brick and tile residence, she said: "Yeah it feels nice. Everyone likes it."