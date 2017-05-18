 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Longest and last tenant of old Hamilton state housing enclave moves out before demolition

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It's been a huge wrench, but the longest and last tenant of a decaying enclave of old state houses in Hamilton East likes the new home she's moved to.

Shirley was the very last tenant left in a rundown area of state housing in Hamilton that is being pulled down for a new development.
Source: Seven Sharp

Shirley Butler lived in the Jebson Place house for 51 years and was the last to leave before the wreckers move into the run down Housing New Zealand subdivision, blighted in latter years by gang problems and anti social behaviour.

Ms Butler and her late husband Don raised their three children in the house, one of Housing NZ's traditional robust designs from the 1950s.

"My family's been trying to get me out for quite a while but I wouldn't move because I didn't want to at the time, I wanted to stay a bit longer," she said.

She felt safe there except for her daughter's wedding day when the house was burgled.

The biggest life-change at the house was her husband succumbing to a heart attack in the lounge, but on a happier note one of the kids was born upstairs.

Seven Sharp was there when it came time to leave, Ms Butler saying "I will be alright" as she walked from the house for the last time.

Arriving at her new brick and tile residence, she said: "Yeah it feels nice. Everyone likes it."

She's not sure she'll be at this place for 51 years, but for now there's a job she promises to do - sort out all the gear in her garage.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The respected US singer and musician died aged 52, having created memorable tunes with Soundgarden and later Audioslave.

Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell takes his own, aged 52

00:20
2
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:45
4
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Raw video: Masked scumbags bash defenceless South Auckland shopkeeper in cowardly armed raid


00:43
5
Former Hurricanes and Blues back Gopperth was today named English Premiership player of the season.

'He was a greedy 10' - Cory Jane remembers Jimmy Gopperth in his own special way

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.


00:11
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

Dozens of fire fighters were sent to the scene at Mayoral Drive this afternoon.

02:09
Coral Winiata's video of her learning to sign with her daughter Jireh has gained thousands of views and praise from the public.

'It was a bit overwhelming' – Kiwi mum and deaf daughter inspire others with sign language videos

Coral Winiata's daughter Jireh is non-verbal, but is proving quite the star online.


00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ