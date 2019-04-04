Long weekend road toll hits six as person dies south of Palmerston North

One person has died following a two-car crash in Horowhenua, south of Palmerston North, last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

It brings the Labour Weekend road toll to six.

Emergency services were called to the collision at the intersection of Makerua Road and Williams Road, Tokomaru, at around 11.30pm yesterday.

The driver of and sole occupant of one of the vehicles involved died at the scene, police said in a statement this morning.

A passenger in the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

It's the latest in a serious of fatal crashes over the long weekend period.

A car rolled north of Gisborne yesterday, killing one person.

On Saturday, a person died in a two-car collision near Tekapo and a person died in a crash near Gisborne in a separate incident.

A pedestrian also died following a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in Whanganui on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday evening, a motorcyclist died in Upper Hutt.