Long weekend forecast: What's the weather going to be like during your three days off?

There could be wet weather over the long weekend for parts of the country, including Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula, as New Zealand prepares for the long Queen's Birthday weekend.

"Over the long weekend, the place to be for dry weather looks to be the far south, like Southland and Central Otago," 1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett said.

MetService issued its forecast for the long weekend, saying despite the wet weather, warmer temperatures could be on the way for the North Island to replace the cold and frosty weather experienced this week.

MetService meteorologist John Law said dry weather was on the cards for the far south and west of the South Island, with milder temperatures in the North Island.

"Although the weekend is looking cloudier and wetter it will do wonders for our overnight minimums on the North Island."

"Looking ahead into the weekend, rain creeps into the Far North on Saturday and moves across the North Island during Sunday. By Monday, it's generally a cloudier looking day with spells of rain over the North Island and the east of the South Island, with the chance of some heavier rain returning to the Kaikoura Coast."

There is the potential for heavy rain and strong wind in the Northland area to the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.