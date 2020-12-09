TODAY |

'A long way to go' - Only 16% of Covid Tracer app users have turned on Bluetooth upgrade

Source:  1 NEWS

Nearly two weeks after its introduction, about 16 per cent of Covid Tracer users have turned on the app’s Bluetooth function, according to the Ministry of Health. 

Once enabled, devices regularly beam out Bluetooth signals with unique ID codes. Source: 1 NEWS

A ministry spokesperson said about 390,000 app users have turned on Bluetooth tracing. The total number of registered users on the app as of today is 2,414,100.

“The ministry is encouraged by this level of uptake, but we still have a long way to go,” the spokesperson said. 

“We encourage people to download version 3.0.1 of the app and turn on Bluetooth. 

“This will allow people to receive an alert if they have been near another app user who tests positive for Covid-19.”

Version 3.0.0, the first update of the app that allowed for Bluetooth tracing, was released on December 10. The update is opt-in, with the Bluetooth tracing option turned off by default.

Ministry of Health figures given to 1 NEWS last Monday — four days after the Bluetooth functionality was released — showed about 30 per cent of registered app users at the time had updated to the latest version of the app that allowed for Bluetooth tracing. 

The Minister for Covid-19 Response says the Bluetooth upgrade wouldn’t replace checking in with the app. Source: 1 NEWS

The system, developed by Apple and Google, transmits a signal from your phone allowing it to swap "randomised keys" with other phones with the new update.

Effectively, it’s a digital handshake, with both devices recording the interaction. The data is kept on individual devices. 

The app has been endorsed by the Privacy Commissioner, with the Ministry of Health committing to releasing the source code of the app, so New Zealanders can see how the app manages their data.

