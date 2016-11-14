 

Long wait over today for NCEA students as results declared

The long wait is over today for NCEA students, with their results coming out.

Eight subjects are due to be assessed today, and the NZQA is advising students to get in touch with their school to see if the tests are going ahead.

Students will be able to access their results online on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority website, using their login details and passwords.

However NZQA has not disclosed exactly what time the results will be online, as it tries to avoid having everyone going to the site at the same time.

NZQA tweeted yesterday: "NCEA results are released tomorrow! Remember, we're unable to provide details about the time of release. Any questions, call 0800 697 296."

A statement on the authority's website said the NZQA Call Centre is available between 8am-5pm, Monday to Friday, on either 0800 697 296 or 04 463 3000, for students who have difficulty logging in.

Last year the NZQA website was affected by heavy load on results day.

