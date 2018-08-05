Long-serving Wellington city councillor Bryan Pepperell dies aged 65

Well-known and long-serving former Wellington City Councillor Bryan Pepperell has died aged 65.
Bryan died suddenly at his home on Thursday night, his son Martyn Pepperell said in a statement.
Bryan was the southern ward councillor between 1995 and 2013 and came second to Kerry Prendergast in the mayoralty race in 2004.
"It's been a full on few days," Martyn said, "his understanding of empathy and compassion is always with me".
Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said Bryan was "a highly-principled man and someone who had strongly left-wing and progressive views".
"He always took the side of the underdog and fought hard against attempts to privatise Council operations and assets," Mr Lester said.
"Bryan was a quirky and humorous speaker around the Council table ... he was always good company and a man able to get on with other councillors and mayors – even if he was not enthused with their politics."
Sunday host Miriama Kamo has defended the right of her programme to air a segment on controversial alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux's visit to New Zealand.
The pair were due to speak at Auckland's Power Station venue before the owner backed out, and while the event did not take place, Molyneux yesterday called it a "success".
Kamo, who fronts the TVNZ current affairs show, said there have been calls for Sunday to be boycotted, with some saying the views of the pair should not be given such a prominent platform.
"Even before the story airs, we’ve had extensive and quite astonishing commentary about the content of our story, when only a fraction of it has been seen in public," Kamo said in a personal statement.
Miriama Kamo
Source: Sunday
"As journalists, it’s our role to examine our society, to canvas a diversity of views, and to reflect who we are and who we want to be.
"By demanding that we close down debate and discussion on what has been a huge story, we must then ask ‘what else should we ignore, what other views should we suppress, which other stories should we turn away from?’
"You may not like what this controversial pair has to say, but it forces us to confront the very core of what free speech and hate speech is all about."
Kamo said she appreciates many people are "insulted, offended and disgusted by the views of the Canadian duo".
Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern say they would have welcomed the chance to speak with protesters and supporters alike.
Source: Stefan Molyneux / YouTube
She also said there have also been suggestions that she herself, as a Māori woman, should not front the episode.
"I reject that," she said, "our story this week is told by reporter Tania Page, another Māori woman.
"The notion that we should distance ourselves from this story is patronising ... it has dominated the news agenda for over a fortnight.
"As an experienced journalist and as a Māori woman, I do not need protection.
"If it is seen as some sort of race betrayal, I return to the notion that no-one has seen our story yet - watch it first, and then decide.
Stefan Molyneux an Lauren Southern’s event today was cancelled at the last moment.
Source: 1 NEWS
"I believe in the right to have a view and to back it vigorously ... I believe in protest, so I also believe that when we are confronted by views we cannot accept, it creates a platform upon which we can crystallise and refine our personal position on issues; that we can decide where we fall on the question of free speech, where it starts and ends, and at what point we decide that it’s gone too far.
"Our opinions and our right to express them is at the heart of the democracy that we all enjoy."
Sunday airs tonight on TVNZ 1 at 7.30pm.
TVNZ 1's Sunday programme will examine both sides of the Southern/ Molyneux visit tonight.
Source: Sunday
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro abruptly cut short a televised speech and soldiers present broke ranks and scattered after hearing several explosions Saturday (today NZT) in what the government called an attempted attack on the socialist leader.
Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a live broadcast that several drone-like devices with explosives detonated near the Maduro.
He said Maduro is safe and unharmed but that seven people were injured. Firefighters near the scene are disputing the government’s version of events.
Maduro was giving a speech in the capital of Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard’s 81st anniversary. He was wearing the presidential banner.
“To the conscious Venezuela, we are going to bet for the good of our country, the hour of the economic recovery has come and we need...,” Maduro was saying before the cameras quickly moved away from him.
Maduro was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high-ranking military officials for the event.
A video shows Flores wince, and both she and Maduro look up after an unidentified sound.
The soldiers lined up in ranks then began running.
The transmission was cut without explanation.
Officials have not commented.
Soldiers could be seen scattering before the state broadcaster cut away to patriotic imagery.
Source: NTN24