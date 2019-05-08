Long-serving National MP Nick Smith retiring amid workplace inquiry into 'verbal altercation'

National MP Nick Smith will be resigning from Parliament on June 10 over what he says are personal and professional reasons, including a Parliamentary Services inquiry into an employment issue.

Nick Smith. Source: 1 NEWS

"I was disappointed to lose the Nelson seat at the 2020 election after 30 years representing the region. It was working for constituents and advocating for the region that I enjoyed most and I have come to realise that the role as a List MP is just not me. I had decided to retire earlier this year and the only question was when," he said in a statement this afternoon.



"Politics does place a significant burden on family and I am incredibly grateful for the support of my wife, children and wider family. There have been recent changes in family circumstances which require me to give greater support.



"Parliamentary Services have been conducting a confidential inquiry into a verbal altercation in my Wellington office last July that has not concluded," Smith said.



"I was advised on Friday that the inquiry and its details have been leaked to the media for release tomorrow. It is inappropriate for employment disputes to be litigated in public.

1 NEWS understands that Smith had a complaint from a male staffer saying he was being bullied by the veteran MP.

The decision has caught several National MPs by surprise.

Harete Hipango is next on National's list and she is poised to come back in.

Smith said he "regretted" the incident.