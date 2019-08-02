Long-serving Auckland Airport blue coat volunteer's rule of thumb - 'You smile'

Many thousands of travellers have encountered, sought help from, or at least gazed upon, a troupe of blue-coated workers at Auckland Airport who give their time to steer passengers in the right direction.

Only one of the first intake of volunteers remains, 24 years after airport bosses decided welcoming, older faces would add to the airport vibe.

His name is Les, aka "Mr Airport" and in the airport's international terminal he happily sings what he believes.

"People. People who love people are the luckiest people in the world - at the airport," he sings as Seven Sharp meets up with him.

At 86, and after 52 years at the airport, Les knows our most important gateway inside out.

"I love it, I love it. It seems to have gone so quickly though," he says.

The first 28 years he spent as a member of the crash rescue service. And on retiring in 1995 he promptly took a position as one of the first ever volunteers.

"Everybody knows us as blue coats."

His approach to people wanting help or directions is, "You smile. Whether you have got an ugly face or not you smile. It makes all the difference in the world.

"A lot of people are a bit shy coming to the desk. You see them walking past the desk, you know, so I will go out from the desk and say can I help you?

"People who have never flown before, [ask] 'where do I go?'. So you put them at their ease straight away and even take them to the gate if necessary."

Les is not the oldest of the airport volunteers though.