'Long road ahead' - Family and friends of pilot injured in Canterbury helicopter crash express thanks to supporters

The family of the pilot injured in a helicopter crash in Canterbury on Saturday have expressed their thanks to those at Christchurch Hospital who have been providing him with care.

The pilot was one of four people injured in the crash on a Canterbury golf course on Saturday.

The bride and groom and photographer were also injured.

Spokesperson for the helicopter company, Wyndon Aviation, Mike Fransham said in a statement today the pilot suffered significant injuries.

“We have received many messages of support from wider family members of the pilot, friends, fellow pilots and the wider aviation community,” Fransham said.

“Members of the family visited the pilot again in hospital yesterday. The pilot suffered significant injuries to the hand, wrist, leg and back including broken bones and lacerations.

“The family of the pilot wish to express their sincere thanks to the Christchurch Hospital staff who are providing the care to not only the pilot but the other three passengers.

“We also wish to record our heartfelt thanks to the first responders including the Terrace Downs staff and the emergency services who were first on the scene of the accident.

“It will obviously be a long road ahead for all those involved, and we wish them all a full recovery,” Fransham said.



Police were called around 3.05pm to the Terrace Downs High Country Resort in Windwhistle, Selwyn District after reports of the helicopter crash.