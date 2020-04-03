TODAY |

Long lockdown queues get the boot in new virtual queue trial

Source:  1 NEWS

A new feature of daily lockdown life has been the snaking queues running from supermarkets' front doors and through the carparks, in all weather conditions.

New World Kumeu is turning to technology to solve the problem. Source: 1 NEWS

But at New World Kumeu, west of Auckland, technology has come along and made the lines of endless customers disappear.

To make life easier, you can sit in the comfort of your car until you're called in by text message.

Shoppers show that text as they walk in, meaning a near-empty line heading into the supermarket despite a wait of around 45 minutes.

For now, the service is only available at the Kumeu New World and one Pak'n Save in Auckland.

New World Kumeu's owner, Wade Brown, says it was a "no brainer".

"You know you've got to imagine that that is a queue, it's a virtual queue, and it's a good indication when you see how many cars are in the carpark," he told 1 NEWS.

But it's not just about keeping comfy or taking a break. It's also very good for keeping people apart. 

Shoppers in this trial are giving it a big thumbs up, telling 1 NEWS it's "really easy" and reduces the stress.

