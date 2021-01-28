Long lines at north Auckland Covid-19 testing stations after news of community cases

It's bumper to bumper at drive in Covid-19 testing stations in Auckland's north today following the news of two new Covid-19 cases in the community last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two new cases had been staying at the Pullman Hotel in managed isolation and tested positive once they were back in the community at the completion of their stay. It's the same hotel the woman in Northland who contracted the virus on Sunday had been staying in.

Multiple people were queueing at a testing station at Albany this morning.

Commuters hoping to get in early for a swab test were met with lines of well over 50 cars stretching around the block after the testing station, which was due to open at 8am, hadn't opened on time.

Queues at Covid-19 testing station in Orewa, January 28. Source: 1 NEWS

Last night the Ministry of Health released a list of locations the two new cases had visited, urging people who'd been there to get tested for Covid-19.

Breakfast reporter Ashleigh Yates spoke to several motorists queueing up for tests this morning. Some were seeking reassurance they don't have the virus while others had visited businesses on the Ministry of Health's list.

Further north in Orewa there were around 150 queueing at a Covid-19 testing station.