Long delays expected for commuters after crash on major Auckland motorway blocks lanes

Source:
The transport agency is warning of delays on State Highway 1 southbound following a crash just south of Auckland's CBD.
A multi-vehicle crash blocked the two right southbound lanes at Market Rd.
"Avoid this route if possible or expect long delays as the scene is cleared."
The crash scene has been cleared, but delays and congestion are still expected.
There are also delays for those heading north at Drury, as a car is removed on the northbound side of the road.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news