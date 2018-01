Long delays are expected on Auckland's North Western Motorway after a crash today.

Traffic on Auckland North Western Motorway after crash. Source: NZTA Auckland and Northland.

The accident occurred at around 8:30am in a city-bound lane before the Lincoln Rd off-ramp.

The crash has now been cleared and both city-bound lanes are open.

NZTA advises there is still heavy congestion which will take some time to clear.