'Long Covid is real' - Dr Bloomfield warns of ongoing symptoms

Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave a stark warning today on the long term impact of Covid on Thursday.

"Let me be clear, long Covid is real," he said.

"We're learning more and more about the long term effects of Covid-19."

He referenced a study from the University of Oxford and the UK National Institute for Health Research that found more than one in three people with Covid-19 would experience at least one symptom of long Covid.

The most common were breathing problems, abdominal symptoms, fatigue, pain and anxiety or depression.

The study looked at 270,000 cases that were recovering from Covid.

Thirty-seven per cent had at least one symptom of long Covid, diagnosed three to six months after being infected.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were people who had Covid during the first outbreak at the beginning of 2020 who still report symptoms.

"It's devastating the impact Covid has continued to have on their lives."

Dr Bloomfield said there was a clinical pathway in place for primary care to use to help diagnose and support people with long Covid and a study had also been funded in New Zealand of people who have had Covid to follow and monitor their long Covid symptoms.