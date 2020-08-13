TODAY |

'Long Covid is real' - Dr Bloomfield warns of ongoing symptoms

Anna Whyte, 1 NEWS Political Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave a stark warning today on the long term impact of Covid on Thursday. 

Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield - File. Source: 1 NEWS

"Let me be clear, long Covid is real," he said. 

"We're learning more and more about the long term effects of Covid-19."

He referenced a study from the University of Oxford and the UK National Institute for Health Research that found more than one in three people with Covid-19 would experience at least one symptom of long Covid.

The most common were breathing problems, abdominal symptoms, fatigue, pain and anxiety or depression.

The study looked at 270,000 cases that were recovering from Covid.

Number of Long Covid sufferers in NZ only going to get 'bigger and bigger', experts warn

Thirty-seven per cent had at least one symptom of long Covid, diagnosed three to six months after being infected.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were people who had Covid during the first outbreak at the beginning of 2020 who still report symptoms.

"It's devastating the impact Covid has continued to have on their lives."

Dr Bloomfield said there was a clinical pathway in place for primary care to use to help diagnose and support people with long Covid and a study had also been funded in New Zealand of people who have had Covid to follow and monitor their long Covid symptoms.

Asked if there would be any funding to help those with long Covid pay for medical bills, Dr Bloomfield said there was no specific funding for long Covid aside from the current public healthcare.

New Zealand
Health
Anna Whyte
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:36
Missing Waikato family were camping in 'dense' bush
2
19 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak
3
Missing Marokopa family found 'safe' after almost three weeks
4
Park, beach among 9 Auckland locations of interest
5
Migrants 'over the moon' about new one-off pathway to NZ residency
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Six Argentina players stuck in NSW before Wallabies clash over border breach

Full video: Police front media after missing family found safe in Marokopa
01:37

Gun 'pointed multiple times' before police shot man at end of fleeing incident

High likelihood Auckland boundary remains, regardless of alert level - PM