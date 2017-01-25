'The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept' – support grows for shifting summer holidays

Peter Dunne's petition suggesting New Zealand's summer holidays should be shifted back until when the weather is hotter has gained some momentum online.

New Zealand's summer holidays have been a washout for many Kiwis, prompting Mr Dunne to launch the petition.

Since going live yesterday, it's gained more than 1300 signatures.

Mr Dunne, the United Future Party leader, told TVNZ's Breakfast programme that if there was enough support, he would put a proposal forward to the Government.

"What I'm looking to do is assess what level of public support is there for the change," he said.

Writing on the petition page, George Johnston said the move made sense.

"Europe has holidays when they will benefit most," he wrote.

Beryl Martyn thought a move would benefit school students.

"It has never made sense to me that we expect children to be at school during the hottest months.

"The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept."

Mr Dunne said the change would see the usual week of holidays from Christmas to New Year, then coming back to work for six weeks before the main summer holidays begin later in February.

The move is opposed by the tourism industry, who said having New Zealanders off at that time of year would clash with the peak visitor season.