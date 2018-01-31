Lone Greenpeace protester remains on oil company's resupply ship in New Plymouth

A lone Greenpeace protester remains chained to a supply ship in Port Taranaki tonight.

Police earlier removed and arrested four others from the Mermaid Searcher and charged them with unlawfully being on a ship.

The vessel is used to get supplies to the Amazon Warrior which has been searching for oil and gas off Taranaki for the past three months.

The protesters boarded the the Mermaid Searcher just after 8am today to protest against seismic blasting off the New Zealand coast.

Greenpeace climate campaigner Amanda Larsson said the Amazon Warrior was blasting thousands of square kilometres of the New Zealand seabed in search of oil and gas that were fuelling climate change.

"By stopping the resupply vessel, we're impacting the Amazon Warrior's search for oil and gas in New Zealand's pristine ocean," she said.

"The Amazon Warrior will do whatever it can to avoid coming into port because it knows it will face strong opposition by the public."