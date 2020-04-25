Lone bagpipe player performs on deserted Mount Maunganui beach as sun rises on Anzac Day

A sole bagpipe player commemorated Anzac Day this morning at Mount Maunganui with a performance in front of a beautiful beach sunrise.

Lucy Olphert filmed this morning's performance at the Mount, describing it on Facebook as "one I will never forget".

"Thanks to this incredible man whoever you were! Nga mihi nui," she wrote.

"Lest we forget."

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kiwis throughout the country got creative with how they marked Anzac Day.

People throughout the country stood at their gates at dawn instead of attending their usual services.

