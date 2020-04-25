TODAY |

Lone bagpipe player performs on deserted Mount Maunganui beach as sun rises on Anzac Day

Source:  1 NEWS

A sole bagpipe player commemorated Anzac Day this morning at Mount Maunganui with a performance in front of a beautiful beach sunrise.

Lucy Olphert shared footage of the show in Mount Maunganui this morning. Source: Supplied

Lucy Olphert filmed this morning's performance at the Mount, describing it on Facebook as "one I will never forget".

"Thanks to this incredible man whoever you were! Nga mihi nui," she wrote.

"Lest we forget."

The bugle used in the performance was an authentic WWII instrument found on a beach. Source: Eden Park

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kiwis throughout the country got creative with how they marked Anzac Day.

People throughout the country stood at their gates at dawn instead of attending their usual services.

Reuben Boniface was out at 6am, in the driving Invercargill rain, to mark the day.

