London court refuses final bid to save NZ-born alpaca

The High Court in London has refused a final bid to save a condemned New Zealand-born alpaca.

Geronimo's owner Helen Macdonald disputes test results which show the animal has bovine tuberculosis.

She told the BBC she will "obstruct" anyone coming to her farm in Gloucestershire, England, to put the eight-year-old down.

He has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, and the UK Department of Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) ordered him to be euthanised.

In the High Court on Wednesday, Mrs Justice Stacey refused an urgent application for an injunction, saying there was "no prospect" of Macdonald succeeding in her bid to reopen a previous ruling, the BBC reported.

Defra said it will not seek to immediately execute the warrant, and would allow Macdonald to make her own arrangements for Geronimo to be put down.

More than 130,000 people have signed a petition calling on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop the killing.