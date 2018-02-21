'Logs crashing against the rocks' - Titahi Bay resident describes tremendous noise caused by Cyclone Gita during the night

A Titahi Bay local has described the tremendous noise Cyclone Gita generated when it hit the Porirua overnight.

"There were huge logs crashing against the rocks, that was the noise that was coming in," restaurant owner, Mauricio Torrealba said.

Part of State Highway One between Pukerua and Paekakariki was forced to close due to the destructive high tide.

The surge, rain and wind of the storm made a big noise throughout the night that Mr Torrealba described as a "scary moment".