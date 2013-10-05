Logging truck rolls north of Gisborne, injuring two and blocking SH2

Jacinda Ardern says it's a "damn shame" that Simon Bridges wants to go around "dissing our economy" as the pair clashed over business confidence on the Prime Minister's return to Question Time today.

The exchange began when the National Party leader accused Ms Ardern of being in "complete denial" over the state of the economy.

"Isn't the Prime Minister in complete denial about our economy's reality, in any number that any of us could pick and her Government's policies' impact.

"Doesn't she need to start listening to businesses both small and large around New Zealand and make some serious changes?" Mr Bridges asked.

The Prime Minister was animated in her response, pointing at Mr Bridges emphatically when addressing him.

"I have acknowledged every single economic indicator that shows we have a lot to be proud of and I have also acknowledged 94,000 more New Zealanders in work, something to be proud of.

"If that member wants to go around dissing our economy and the potential that exists in this country, that Mr Speaker I have to say is a damn shame," the Prime Minister said.

Business confidence has been a much debated topic in the House over the last week after ANZ's latest survey showed a net 45 per cent of respondents in July expected the country's economy to worsen in the year ahead, compared to 39 per cent the previous month.

The figures are now at their lowest point since May 2008.