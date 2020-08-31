Lockdown's been 'really, really tough' PM acknowledges, as Auckland moves down alert level

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged that Alert Level 3 lockdown would have been tough for Aucklanders.

The city moved down to a Level "2.5" at midnight after more than two weeks at Level 3.

When asked if she gets a sense that people are fatigued with lockdown, Ms Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast she understands why and how people would feel that way.

"I do want to acknowledge Auckland, I know it's been really, really tough but actually when you look around the world you see that people are tired, you know, this has been going on for months," she said.

"I was speaking to a friend last night, she's overseas, she's been in one form or another of lockdown or restrictions for seven months and so this is something that everyone is feeling a bit weary and that's understandable.

"But bringing back to New Zealand's experience, we're actually doing really, really well.

"This is tough, we are continuing with our stamp it out strategy because that's the best way we can get ourselves back to a position where we have more freedoms, but we are continuing to learn and respond as we go, so when we say 'let's use masks' that's because there's good evidence to support us doing that."

From today, masks or face coverings over the mouth and nose is mandatory on all public transport under Level 2 restrictions - which the whole nation is currently in - and anyone leaving home in Auckland is encouraged to wear one.

People should still physically distance from others and follow general hygiene measures, including hand washing and cough and sneeze etiquette.