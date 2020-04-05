TODAY |

Lockdown vandals build illegal bike tracks at Wellington reserve, sparking ire

The Ranger team at Wellington City Council are following up inquiries after illegal tracks were found at Huntleigh Park Reserve

The council says mountain bikers are behind the vandalism which poses a threat to native flora and fauna, including the critically endangered potamopyrgus oppidanus snail in some areas and native birds such as kererū, kākāriki and kārearea across the city.

A council spokesperson says Huntleigh Park does not have any official mountain bike tracks or shared used paths and it is disappointing that people are creating illegal tracks during the lockdown, putting themselves and other park users at risk during Alert Level 4.

“There is information on the [council] website for people who want to mountain bike and walk in our reserves showing what tracks are available for them to use in their local area, which we recommend people look at before heading out on their bikes,” the spokesperson says.

“Illegal mountain bike tracks in our reserves are proactively closed off by Council, and we work closely with the Wellington Mountain Bike Club and other local community groups to ensure both walkers and bikers can enjoy our recreation spaces in a safe manner.

“Removing vegetation and disturbing soil in a public place is an offence under local bylaws and Council has the ability to prosecute any offenders.”

