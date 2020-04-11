Lockdown ushers in return of traditional home cooked meals for Kiwi households

With no takeaway meals on offer, lockdown has ushered in the return of the traditional home cooked meal every night in Kiwi households.

It's proving rewarding for some and a challenge for others, with many seeking inspiration.

Chefs in New Zealand and abroad are doing their bit to help, with a few organising impromptu cooking shows and sharing tips online.

Nadia Lim’s Comfort Kitchen series starts on Monday, filmed by her husband at their Otago home.

“It gives all these ideas for simple, easy recipes that are really flexible and have tonnes of ideas for substitutions,” she said.

It’s advice those like Laura Williams are seeking, with her household usually ordering takeaways several times a week.

"[My husband]'s a policeman, I'm a nurse, so we would probably eat takeaways a couple times a week for dinner... and lunch one to four times a week," she told 1 NEWS.

Fast food, Uber Eats and restaurants are normal for many Kiwis.

The night before lockdown began, takeaway shops faced huge demand.

Now with home cooking the only option, the Griggs family in Opunake are making the most of it.

Rochelle and Michael Griggs are both school teachers and say finding time to spend in the kitchen working with raw products can be hard.

“Usually we're rushing home from school and I find it more of a challenge then,” Ms Griggs said.

“We're usually chucking things on a plate, or grabbing things from the freezer, so we've been able to spend a bit more time with the kids and each other,” Mr Griggs added.

They’re using the opportunity to teach their teenagers how to cook, as well as enjoying more time to talk at the dinner table.

“I've learnt a lot, I've learnt to be a bit more independent with my skills,” Ella, 13, said.

They’ve even tried to replicate KFC’s chicken recipe.

“I’ve got 14 spices and herbs, not 11. I reckon there's a bit of a conspiracy going on there, they’re trying to throw us off the scent,” Mr Griggs said.

Nadia Lim says she knows some people are loving the kitchen time, while others aren’t.

For those challenged by the home cooking she recommends batch cooking meals that freeze well, so you can have some nights off.

“You don’t want to burn out," she said.

She says she’s only been to the supermarket once in the past three weeks, and has been able to make a lot with the pantry staples.

She’s encouraging Kiwis to enjoy this time with families all at home, saying there’s "not a lot of times in life where you get to have this alone time I guess."