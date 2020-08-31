Lockdown loneliness sees surge in sign-ups for retirement villages

Loneliness during lockdown may be behind a huge spike in sales at retirement villages, with one reporting a nearly 50 per cent rise.

While rest homes have been an epicentre for Covid-19 cases and deaths, village operators say their facilities are different.

Jennifer Heath knitted plenty of booties and cardigans over lockdown, a period of time which wasn't easy.

"I mean you've got to accept it, don't you? You wonder how you're going to but you do," she told 1 NEWS.

She's one of many who have since moved to a retirement village.

Summetset Retirement Villages says they've seen a 25 per cent increase in inquiries since this time last year, with sales up 30 to 50 per cent around the country.

Other companies, including Ryman, are also seeing a demand, and it's believed loneliness while in lockdown is behind the spike.

"People do look for companionship, particularly if their spouse has died, the kids have all moved overseas, everyone else in the street is out of work," Retirement Village Association's John Collyns says.

"So yes, loneliness is certainly a factor."

While rest homes are linked to a lot of New Zealand's Covid-19 deaths, Mr Collyns says people at retirement villages live quite differently, with a lot more freedom.

"Sixty-six per cent of villages have an aged care facility on site, so it's an easy mistake to make," he says.

During the country's first lockdown, those over 70 were encouraged to stay at home, making many feel even more isolated.

After another outbreak, community groups have again been checking in.

Communicare has more than 400 members in Auckland, and volunteers have set up phone trees to keep people connected.

"Research has been out about loneliness and the impacts it has on health, how it's even worse than smoking for you," Communicare's Janferie Bryce-Chapman says.

"A few of [the volunteers] have gone the extra mile and are doing distance visiting, sitting on the porch and talking to them."

Ms Health still enjoys knitting, just with a different view.

"I love looking out at all the scenery and all that, the mountains and the hills. You know, country girl at heart."