Lockdown loneliness broken with furry friends as SPCA opens for contactless adoptions

There's been a rush of animal adoptions at the SPCA as people pine for a pet during the lockdown.

But as visitors aren't allowed on site, they're having to run new 'contactless pickups' to keep everyone safe.

One of those getting a new home today was little Remy.

The terrier-cross got to meet his new family for the first time ever today, heading to the 'drop zone' to go to his forever home.

Sure enough, it was love at first sight.

"My friend had been fostering him so we knew his temperament, and he was good with family, and yeah, we wanted to give him a home," new owner Ana Harrington told 1 NEWS.

The SPCA has been inundated with requests ever since the lockdown eased slightly to Level 3.

Their website fielded more than 800 enquiries in just three days.

"The demand is unprecedented, we've had higher demand than we've ever seen," South Island general manager Sam Powell says.

Due to the Level 3 restrictions, adopting is now a bit like online dating.

You look up their profile on a website, read their backstory and then choose which one you want, without ever meeting in person.

It's a big change from their usual adoption procedure, animal care team leader Kelly Wyatt says.

"A normal adoption procedure for us, someone might call about an animal, and we'd invite them in, we'd get them to come and meet that animal, whereas now, that's essentially the last step of the process."

There have now been 106 animals adopted through contactless drop-offs in three days, including Remy.