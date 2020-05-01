Lockdown Lipsync winner revealed as hundreds and hundreds of entries pour in

Nothing has bought us more Joy over the lockdown than watching Kiwis' videos for Seven Sharp's Dad Dancing and Mum Moves Competition.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tonight, the winner of it's biggest competition yet, Lockdown Lipsync was announced.

Seven Sharp’s Laura Daniel says there were “heaps of possible winners.”



“But this one stood out to me as brilliant homage to the original music video incorporating some stunning scenery and classic Kiwi ingenuity."

After hundreds and hundreds of entries were sent in, there could only be one winner…