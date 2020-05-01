TODAY |

Lockdown Lipsync winner revealed as hundreds and hundreds of entries pour in

Source:  Seven Sharp

Nothing has bought us more Joy over the lockdown than watching Kiwis' videos for Seven Sharp's Dad Dancing and Mum Moves Competition.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes following the Dad Dancing and Mum Moves competitions.

Tonight, the winner of it's biggest competition yet, Lockdown Lipsync was announced. 

Seven Sharp’s Laura Daniel says there were “heaps of possible winners.”

“But this one stood out to me as brilliant homage to the original music video incorporating some stunning scenery and classic Kiwi ingenuity."

After hundreds and hundreds of entries were sent in, there could only be one winner…

Watch the video above for the full story.

New Zealand
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:30
Covid-19's brutal reality: Nonprofit employing disabled Kiwis forced to make 137 redundancies
2
Home loans made easier as Reserve Bank scraps 20% deposit requirement for one year
3
Leaked poll shows Labour soaring ahead, drastic drop for National
4
New Zealand's oldest living cricketer passes three-figures on 100th birthday
5
Tourism operators call for industry to be able to resume at Alert Level 2
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

02:26

Urgent review underway after three nurses contract Covid-19 at Waitākere Hospital

Two people seriously injured, man arrested after fleeing police in New Plymouth

00:16

Wellington waterfront given lunchtime visit by humpback whale