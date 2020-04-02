'This lockdown is a joke' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan slams Kiwis who are still flouting rules

New Zealand is now one week into the nationwide lockdown and there's concern some Kiwis are still flouting the rules.

Beachgoers were lured outside with good weather yesterday, including a group of surfers in Dunedin who were ordered out of the water by police.

Northland-based health campaigner Dr Lance O’Sullivan, a former New Zealander of the Year, says the safety messages aren't sinking in.

“This is not what a lockdown's about. There's far too many people, far too many cars on the roads,” said Dr O’Sullivan.

“This is not a lockdown, this is a joke.”