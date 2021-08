It’s the second week of a tough new lockdown, but the way mental health advocate Mike King sees it, the problem this time isn't Covid.

Isolation can be brutal, particularly for our young ones, and the risk, he says, is greater than we might think.

We track the spread of the outbreak, geographically through our country, and also psychologically in what it’s doing to our minds.

Mike King. Source: Sunday