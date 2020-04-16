Saying thanks and paying tribute to those who are treating the sick and keeping the country going during lockdown, from healthcare and social care workers, to supermarket staff, delivery drivers, farmers and food producers, and other essential workers.
THANKS TO PUBLIC HEATH SERVICE WORKERS
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have praised workers who have been giving everything 24/7 for weeks during the Covid-19 crisis.
SALUTING THE HEROES
The people of Christchurch made their gratitude known to those still working through lockdown.
PAYING IT BACK
For when just saying thanks isn't enough, Support Your Crew has been launched to allow New Zealanders to donate to essential staff who are then gifted fuel, food and cafe vouchers.
LIFE-SAVERS
And of course, the work of Kiwis to save lives has stretched across the world. The most famous case being Jenny McGee, a nurse originally from Invercargill, who treated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was in intensive care with Covid-19 in London.
THANK YOU AND STAY SAFE!