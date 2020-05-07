'Lockdown hair' no more - Hairdressers to reopen under Level 2 with 'appropriate PPE'

Hairdressers and retail stores have been given the green light to reopen under Alert Level 2, albeit with some new restrictions.

New Zealand remains under Level 3 restrictions, which prohibits most non-essential activity and contact.

Next week the Government will decide whether the country should drop down to Level 2, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today outlining how it would function.

For people struggling with 'lockdown hair', there's good news.

Hair salons and barbers will be allowed to reopen again under Level 2, however they'll be made to wear appropriate protective gear due to their close proximity with customers, likely to include face masks and gloves.

They'll also need to maintain good hygiene practices and reduce contact with their customers as much as they can.

"Strong public health measures such as physical distancing, good hygiene and contact tracing will be essential to making Level 2 work," Ms Ardern said today.

Restrictions around payments have also eased, no longer requiring contactless payment for purchases.

Retail stores and malls are allowed to reopen as well, but they've been asked to "follow the lead of supermarkets" and maintain social distancing.

Like supermarkets under Levels 3 and 4, retailers will need to limit the number of people in stores.

"For retail, that means physical distancing in store for both staff and customers, it means good hygiene practices and regular cleaning of surfaces and those things people touch often," Ms Ardern says.

Level 3 restrictions, which forbid the opening of hair salons, barbers and retail stores, are still in place.