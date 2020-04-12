TODAY |

Lockdown ending 'won't be a return to life as we remember it' - disease specialist

Source:  1 NEWS

Should New Zealand come out of lockdown on April 22, it should be "very cautiously" staged and carefully managed, infectious disease specialist Dr Ayesha Verrall says. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

“It certainly won’t be a return to life as we remember it,” Dr Verrall told TVNZ1’s Q+A. Source: Q+A

Dr Verrall told TVNZ1's Q+A with Jack Tame the two Covid-19 linked deaths announced yesterday, bringing New Zealand's mortality rate to four, was a "reminder how serious the situation is".

However she said the lowering number of daily new Covid-19 cases, yesterday sitting at 29, was "very encouraging".

When asked by Tame what a post-lockdown New Zealand would look like, Dr Verrall said "it certainly won’t be a return to life as we remember it in February all of a sudden".

"It will need to be a staged and carefully managed reduction of those restrictions," she said, referring to alert Level 4 restrictions.

"Hopefully we’ll be able to have more people return to work, hopefully meeting our friends more than we currently can, some return to schools."

Dr Verrall said one aspect that needed to be looked at post lockdown was large indoor gatherings, "and how we restrict them and make them safe".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Verrall, an infectious disease specialist, talks to Q+A about the Covid-19 lockdown. Source: Q+A

New Zealand
Politics
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Schools given potential return date for students, should Level 4 lockdown be lifted after 28 days
2
White Island survivor Kelsey Waghorn celebrates 26th birthday with 'a million scrapes, scars and burns'
3
Why is New Zealand's Covid-19 mortality rate so low?
4
Government wants widening of footpaths, more cycleways so people can maintain 2m distance after lockdown
5
Palmerston North dad and former soldier builds isolation bunker with his kids
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:29

Watch: Melania Trump urges Americans to wears face masks, after husband says he won't
00:16

Lengthy queue at Auckland Pak'nSave as supermarkets open for first time on Easter Sunday
01:57

Rhythm and Vines, Northern Bass and Bay Dreams among festivals facing uncertainty, eights months out from NYE

Schools given potential return date for students, should Level 4 lockdown be lifted after 28 days