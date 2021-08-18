Lockdown day 1: AM updates

For more recent updates, click here

Covid-19 testing station in Coromandel. Source: 1 NEWS

10.12am - Auckland Transport says there are delays for the 924 bus due to congestion around the Covid-19 testing station on College Rd, Northcote.

9.40am - 1 NEWS reporter Jared McCulloch in Queenstown told Breakfast earlier tourism operators in the South Island said they would be able to return to some normality again post-lockdown with the country "going hard" on the virus now.

9.15am - The Ministry of Health has stood up eight additional testing sites in Auckland. We have added those details to the bottom of this story.

The ministry said it will be able to share additional details of testing sites in the Coromandel and elsewhere in the country later this morning.

8.57am - The Ministry of Health says Auckland City Hopsital has taken "immediate actions" to shut down any potential spread with one of its workers testing positive.

The worker had been working in recent days.

"Those actions include stopping unnecessary movements between wards, testing all staff and patients on the ward the health professional worked on and standing down, testing and isolating staff on the same ward."

The ministry has told people needing to be tested to be prepared for queues.

"Wear a mask, take food and water with you, take a book to read or something to watch and please be patient and kind," it said.

"Everyone is doing their best at testing stations, but the first day always tends to be busy."

8.54am - At the Narrow Neck pop-up testing site, cars have begun streaming through according to Breakfast reporter Larissa Howie. She described the flow of people needing tests as "steady".

8.38am - 1 NEWS reporter Helen Castles spoke to Hone Harawira from Te Tai Tokerau Border Control.

He said they went out last night between 9pm and 2am and counted more than 500 cars per hour travelling north of Ruakākā along the state highway, many towing boats.

He said that continued well after midnight with no police checkpoints.

Importantly, Kiwis have 48 hours travel to home under level 4, so it is possible this is what these motorists were doing.

A police spokeswoman reiterated the nationwide lockdown came into effect at 11.59pm Tuesday and people have 48 hours to travel home.

8.31am - Rowandale School principal Karl Vasau has told Breakfast he is "confident" parents and their children will be able to cope with lockdown. He hoped the lockdown would be "hard and fast and quick" and there would be some form of return to normality in seven days for Auckland.

8.07am - Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has told Breakfast he would be "very surprised if New Zealanders aren’t pretty dialled in to get on top of this as quick as we can".

He felt Kiwis were also "pretty clear" on Alert Level 4 rules and given the Delta variant was in the country, he reckoned people would "knuckle down".

"If we stick to the rules, we’ll be out of this as quickly as possible. New Zealanders have shown that we can do this. I’m really confident that we will. Police will check, and if we have to take enforcement action, we will. People know what the rules are."

7.55am - Thames-Coromandel District councillor Sally Christie earlier told Breakfast the town was "resilient" and would be "swinging into action" to look after one another. She said she had not had an update on the situation at the Manaia bridge on Tuesday night, but said the local iwi had been working cooperatively with police. Thames-based, Christie said she had not been to a location of interest, but added a lot of people would need to be tested. She was confident in the area's health services.

7.46am - Appearing on Breakfast earlier, National leader Judith Collins said New Zealand had "no choice" but to lockdown thanks to a slow vaccine roll-out. She labelled the current roll-out a "failure".

7.12am - Ardern said a fully vaccinated worker testing positive does not demonstrate the vaccine has failed. She said it is largely effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths. She also hoped health authorities would have more information Wednesday about the source of the Devonport man's infection. However, it depends on how testing goes at ESR. Ardern said this does not appear to be a long-standing outbreak, as wastewater testing to date in Auckland has been negative, other than near the Jet Park quarantine facility.

7.05am - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed to Breakfast the four additional cases overnight, linked to the Devonport man. She said it demonstrated how quickly contact tracing is and said level 4 lockdown is the right place to be.

6.56am - Further information from the prime minister's office is in. One of the four new cases is a co-worker of the Devonport man. The other three cases are contacts of this co-worker, which includes a worker at Auckland Hospital.

6.49am - GP Rawiri Jensen of the National Hauora Coalition told Breakfast this is the most important lockdown we've ever had and it needs to be done well. He expects case numbers will continue to grow over the coming days.

6.43am - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told RNZ there are four new Covid-19 cases in the community, linked to the Devonport man. The Delta variant has been confirmed in the Devonport man.

6.30am - Daily use of the NZ COVID Tracer app is at its lowest point of the year this month after Auckland's double lockdown earlier this year. There was an average of 1 million scans per day in March, but in August, just over half of that were recorded — 549,000 per day.