Lockdown boredom sparks creativity for Kiwi kids

Lego has had a resurgence during lockdown, with Kiwi kids right around the country making and creating.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As the country headed towards a full Level 4 Lockdown, interest in the blocks had soared on Trade Me, and by the time we came back out the other end, Lego had become one of its hottest items.

In just two days on the site, there had been over 26,000 searches for the popular plastic blocks.

Trade Me’s Head of Marketplace, Lisa Stewart, said it was a result of New Zealanders "looking to bust their boredom and flex their creative muscles".

One Kiwi kid making the most of it under lockdown was 11-year-old Adam Burdett who says he's been building with the blocks since he was about "three or four."

He's graduated from just building trucks, cars and cityscapes to making stop motion videos fabout five years ago.

Filming Star Wars scenes is something he's been dabbling with recently, but when Covid-19 struck Adam was inspired by the Government's health advertisements.

The full video of Adam Burdett's creation.

He decided to make a video explaining how to keep yourself safe under lockdown. with the help of his Mum and Dad.

According to Adam, he was inspired to help explain the rules about washing hands, essential workers and social distancing to his young cousins.

The process of making a stop motion video is "quite hard because you have to get the camera just right,"