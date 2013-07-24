Lockdown at Auckland school lifted after police swoop on area in hunt for bank robber

An ANZ bank in the Auckland suburb of Glenfield has been the target of a robbery this afternoon.

Police say a man entered the ban on Glenfield Rd around 1.10pm and demanded money before fleeing.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

It has yet to be revealed if a weapon, though police say the offender "fled with a sum of money" and remains at large.

He was wearing a white hoody and sunglasses, with the hood up. He is thought to be aged in his mid 20s and is described as Maori or Pacific Islander.

A vehicle that may be linked to this incident was found forty minutes later in the Bayview area.

Bayview Primary School was placed in lockdown, but the measure has since been lifted.