Locations of new Auckland red light cameras revealed

The location of eight new red light cameras in Auckland have been revealed by the council.

The cameras were installed in "recent weeks" according to the Auckland Council and are aimed at reducing dangerous driving and saving lives.

“We need to enforce road safety, and last year when we increased enforcement on red light running through safety cameras, we made real progress," Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says.

“Red light cameras and stringent enforcement against running red lights protects people and saves lives.

“We are trying to stop people behaving dangerously, not to raise revenue, and that’s why we’re advertising where the red-light cameras are,” Mayor Goff continued in a statement.

According to the council, between 2014 and 2018, there were 83 fatalities or serious injuries due to red light running in Auckland.

Location of the new cameras: