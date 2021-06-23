Locations of interest prior to August 7 removed

Locations of interest that back-date August 7 have been removed, after further testing of the New South Wales traveller gave more confidence of the timing of when Covid-19 came into New Zealand and spread into the community.

Previously, locations of interest went back to August 1, where people who had visited or worked at the location during the specific time had to isolate and get tested three times.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said genome sequencing found the community Delta outbreak in Auckland was a "close match" to a recent returnee from Sydney.

It was enough to give about 90 per cent confidence in the theory that the source came from the NSW traveller.

"We said at that time (we will) still keep some of our options open," she said, in terms of the date of when locations of interest would backdate to.

Ardern said further testing had given the Government even more confidence with that theory of the traveller who came back on August 7.

"A decision has been made to remove locations of interest that predate 7th of August," Ardern said.

The person arrived on August 7, was tested on August 8 and returned a positive Covid-19 result on the 9th.

They were transferred from the Crowne Plaza to the Jet Park that day.