Locations of interest approaching 500 as more times are announced

The number of locations of interest linked to the current community outbreak is approaching 500, with the latest round of additions including another church service and a mall in St Heliers.

The list of locations is now at 488 after eight were added at 4pm on Wednesday. They include St Heliers mall, a West Auckland Warehouse, an Otara church and another gym.

Forty-three new times were added at existing locations of interest at 6pm on Wednesday, including Spark Arena and a shop at Newmarket Westfield, among others.

The additions in an earlier update on Wednesday afternoon included Pak 'n Save Mt Albert; an arcade in Event Cinemas St Lukes; the Auckland Art Gallery; gyms Snap Fitness 24/7 in Mt Roskill and F45 Training in Henderson, as well as Green Bay High School, an AUT city campus library and a lecture room in the University of Auckland's Grafton campus.

It comes as the number of community cases rose on Wednesday to 210 after 62 new cases were announced.

Meanwhile, the number of contacts also rose to 20,383 as of 9am this morning, of which 12,717 have been formally contacted, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield revealed at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.