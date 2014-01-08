 

Location of two new Auckland speed cameras revealed

The location of two new safe speed cameras in the Auckland region has been revealed by police today.

Digital speed camera

Police say the cameras, one on SH1 in Wellsford and the other in Dome Valley in Dome Forest, will start operating this week in an effort to ensure safe speeds and reduce deaths and injuries on our roads.

The cameras are among 33 locations across the country where new digital cameras are being installed as part of the third phase of the $10m static camera expansion programme, announced in July 2013.

These are two of seven cameras being installed in the Waitemata Police District and are due to start operating this week.

Police say sites receiving new cameras have all been identified as having a high crash risk based on detailed analysis by independent traffic experts.

"We know from international experience that safe speed cameras have an impact on slowing people down to safer speeds, and that's what we want," says Inspector Peter McKennie, Operations Manager Road Policing.

"This is why we're placing safe speed cameras at these and other sites, to encourage people to reduce their speed, which in turn helps reduce deaths and injuries on our roads."

Inspector McKennie says that while some people believe camera infringements are about revenue collecting, they are not. Police does not retain the money from camera infringements, the money goes into the Crown’s consolidated fund.

Police say the expansion programme will continue to be backed by other measures, including a highly visible police presence on high risk routes.

