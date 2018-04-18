Location of second New Zealand Taco Bell outlet revealed

The location of a second New Zealand outlet for American fast food chain Taco Bell has been revealed.

There are 8,000 Taco Bell restaurants in the US. Source: Supplied

The first location, in New Lynn's LynnMall, opened on November 11, and eager fans have met it with enthusiasm.

Now, a second outlet looks to be coming to Auckland's CBD - on Shortland Street.

Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Taco Bell, applied for a liquor licence for the new Taco Bell outlet at 3 Shortland Street.

The notice was published on Friday in accordance with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol act because Taco Bell serves beer and frozen margaritas, along with their range of food.

The Auckland CBD store is applying for a licence to serve alcohol as late at 1am.