TODAY |

Location of New Zealand's most dangerous footpaths revealed

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents

Have you ever wondered the New Zealand locations where you are most likely to suffer a footpath injury?

After having a footpath related accident Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson went to ACC to get the answers.

It turns out the top place for footpath follies is Auckland, followed by Wellington, Canterbury, Waikato and then the Manawatu region.

In terms of the raw statistics ACC says there are around 700 injuries on Kiwi footpaths every year, costing more than $700,000.

There is some good news however, with the Government now subsiding footpath repair the same way it subsidises roads.

This initiative will hopefully mean Tim Wilson will be able to stay off crutches in the future.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Seven hundred Kiwis injures themselves on footpaths every year. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    New Zealand
    Accidents
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:22
    The trooper was critically injured in an exercise in Auckland last night.
    New Zealand SAS member dies following training incident in Auckland
    2
    Traffic is at a standstill on Auckland's Southern Motorway due to an incident south of the city.
    Person dies after reportedly falling from moving vehicle on major Auckland motorway, traffic at a standstill
    3
    Europe Correspondent Joy Reid spoke to the locals to find out what they think of the name.
    Hello, Archie! Prince Harry, Meghan introduce the world to their son
    4
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    5
    Paul Buchanan explained the history of the military’s use of marine mammals.
    Beluga whale accused of being Russian spy highlights 'militarisation of the arctic'
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.

    Police seek to address safety concerns over Mongrel Mob's 'intimidating' Te Mata Peak patching ceremonies
    02:22
    Minister Shane Jones says some might not be new jobs and some roles might be short term.

    Jobs created by provincial growth fund may not be quite what they seem
    02:17
    Mr Peters said he had never seen such a "pathetic, lonely sight" when Simon Bridges was kicked out of the House on May 7.

    Winston Peters calls National Party 'leaderless rabble' during pointed Parliamentary address
    02:05
    Jen Scoular of industry organisation New Zealand Avocado says prices should fall when the new season starts in June.

    Avocado prices rocket for Kiwi consumers as off-season bites, exports grow