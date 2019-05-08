Location of New Zealand's most dangerous footpaths revealed

Have you ever wondered the New Zealand locations where you are most likely to suffer a footpath injury?

After having a footpath related accident Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson went to ACC to get the answers.

It turns out the top place for footpath follies is Auckland, followed by Wellington, Canterbury, Waikato and then the Manawatu region.

In terms of the raw statistics ACC says there are around 700 injuries on Kiwi footpaths every year, costing more than $700,000.

There is some good news however, with the Government now subsiding footpath repair the same way it subsidises roads.