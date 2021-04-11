TODAY |

Location of interest identified for Auckland border worker who later tested positive for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland bakery has been identified as a location of interest after a worker visited the store before testing positive for Covid-19 this week.

Bikanervala bakery in Mt Roskill. Source: Google Maps

The case, announced on Thursday, is a 24-year-old security guard at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility who had not been vaccinated.

The location of interest is the Bikanervala bakery in Mt Roskill, the Ministry of Health said this afternoon in a press release.

According to the Ministry of Health, the worker visited the store on April 7 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

"Further locations of interest are expected and will be announced as soon as they are confirmed," the ministry said.

Thirteen of the 15 close contacts identified have since returned negative test results.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
